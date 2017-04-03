Denise Black has sent the soap rumour mill into overdrive, thanks to pictures of her filming with Bill Roache, which have sparked speculation that she’s set to make a ‘Coronation Street’ return.
Denise previously played Denise Osbourne on the ITV soap, and when her on-screen son Daniel arrived in Weatherfield late last year, a number of fans questioned whether his mother would also turn up.
Now, new pictures of Denise and Bill, who plays Ken Barlow, on set, appear to confirm that she will be back.
Denise’s arrival will certainly make for interesting scenes, as Daniel previously claimed that she abandoned him as a child.
However, when he was questioned by police on his mother’s disappearance, a number of fans speculated over whether he could have actually killed her.
Actor Rob Mallard also added fuel to the fire, stating that he thought Daniel “could be a killer”.
“I absolutely think he’s got that in him because he’s had to assume an adult role from an early age so he’s sat on his own development,” he said.
Denise made her last appearance in ‘Corrie’ back in 2007, and went on to join ‘Emmerdale’, playing Joanie Wright.
