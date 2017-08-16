Denise Van Outen has spilled the beans on exactly why she fell out with fellow presenter Johnny Vaughan. Denise and Johnny were the darlings of morning TV back in the 90s, when they presented Channel 4’s hit weekday morning show, ‘The Big Breakfast’. But despite becoming bezzies on and off screen, the pair’s friendship soured when Denise discovered Johnny was renegotiating his contract without telling her.

Rex Denise and Johnny preseneted 'the Big Breakfast' together in the 1990s.

During an appearance on ‘Loose Women’, Denise said: “It was mainly to do with pay. The view was that I did other things outside of presenting... that I already had another side to my career.” Denise also revealed this was the reason she decided to quit the Channel 4 show in 1999. “At that particular time, we were literally like brother and sister, we were best friends, unbreakable. “The whole relationship fell apart when we started to renegotiate our contracts because I always felt that we worked together as a team and that is how it should be. “I know there were other influences involved and agents and everything, but he was negotiating his contract separately from me, which I found out,. “I knew at that point it would never be the same in that working environment.”

Denise and Johnny were briefly reunited on Capital FM’s breakfast show in 2008, but Denise left after only six months. Despite their differences, the 43-year-old Matalan ad presenter insisted she still loves her former co-host. “It’s hard because I loved him so much and I still do. “I could still be angry about it now, but I have seen him since and, whenever I see him, because I love him so much and he makes me laugh so much, more than anyone I’ve ever met, I just forget about it. “We were really, really good friends, I just don’t know if it would ever be the same again.”