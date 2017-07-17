Department Of Health Cannot Be In Charge Of Contaminated Blood Inquiry, Says Labour MP

The Department of Health must not be allowed to lead a public inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, a Labour MP has warned.

Theresa May announced last week the government will order an investigation into the tragedy which claimed the lives of 2,400 people in the 1970s and 80s - mainly haemophiliacs - who were given blood infected with HIV and hepatitis.

But Hull MP Diana Johnson - a longstanding campaigner on behalf of families affected - has written to the prime minister to say the Department of Health must not be put in charge of the inquiry, as there will be questions raised about its policy decisions.

“The department’s role in this scandal runs deeper than for virtually any other scandal for which we have had an inquiry,” she said.

“An inquiry into a transport disaster, for example, might rightly be instigated by the Department for Transport, but that department would not have played as direct a role in such a tragedy as the DH did with respect to contaminated blood.”