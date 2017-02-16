This Muslim Artist Is Bringing Divided Communities Together Using Seriously Cool Art

The town of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, is marred by crime and controversy.

A recent BBC dramatisation of the abduction of Shannon Matthews has cast fresh light on Dewsbury’s chequered history.

But Saba Rifat, a local Muslim artist, is using Islamic art and colouring to bring the community together in the face of such negativity.

Her Geometric Friends project helped those of all backgrounds, faith, and no faith come together in the town to move beyond the sensational, negative, stories for which the town is perhaps best known.

“I think there is a lot of creative individuals and there’s a lot of work being done but it would be great to focus more on that,” Rifat said.

Watch the video, above.