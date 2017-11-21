Diabetes Causing 'Health Crisis' Among Men, With One In 10 Affected, Charity Warns

Diabetes is “decimating men”, with one in 10 now affected, a report by a men’s health charity has warned.

The report, created by the Men’s Health Forum, highlights that men are 26% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than women, which can potentially have life-changing or even life-ending consequences.

The researchers also found that men are more likely to be overweight than women (with a body mass index of 25+), which is known to raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. However, men are also more likely to develop diabetes at a lower BMI than women.

Despite this, men are less likely to be aware that they are overweight or to participate in weight management programmes.

In light of the findings, the charity has called on the National Diabetes Prevention Programme to be better designed and delivered in ways that work for men.