‘Defeat devices’, that were used by VW, sense when a vehicle is undergoing testing and reduce emissions to comply with government standards, but this is only a fraction of the problem.

The team at the University of Colorado Boulder state that the phenomenal extent of this means cars, trucks and buses worldwide emit 4.6 million tons more harmful nitrogen oxide, a chemical precursor to particulate matter and ozone, than standards allow.

They found that in 2015, diesel vehicles emitted 13.1 million tonnes. Had the emissions met standards, they would have been closer to 8.6 million tons.

And these excess emissions alone lead to 38,000 premature deaths globally, and 1,100 in the United States.

In fact the study projects that by 2040, 183,600 people will die prematurely each year due to diesel vehicle NOx emissions unless governments act.

The primary cause of these excess fumes can be traced back to heavy-duty vehicles, such as commercial trucks and buses, which account for 76% of the problem.

The findings reveal major inconsistencies between what vehicles emit during testing and what they emit in the real world, due to testing inefficiencies, maintenance inadequacies and other factors.