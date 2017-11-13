Dinosaurs Could Have Avoided Extinction If The Asteroid Had Landed Anywhere Else On Earth

The dinosaurs being wiped off the face of the earth seems a pretty unavoidable fate when you consider it was the result of a giant asteroid landing on top of them.

But now a new study has revealed that actually there was only a 13% chance of the event causing mass extinction.

In fact, if the asteroid had landed (almost) anywhere else on the planet it wouldn’t have triggered the same catastrophic chain of events and the history of the world would be entirely different.