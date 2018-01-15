If you pinch your nose and clamp your mouth shut when sneezing, you might want to switch up your technique for the sake of your health. Doctors have warned against holding in a forceful sneeze, after a man ruptured the back of his throat doing so. The manoeuvre left the 34-year-old barely able to speak or swallow, and in considerable pain.

Trevor Williams via Getty Images

Spontaneous rupture of the back of the throat is rare, and usually caused by trauma, or sometimes by vomiting, retching or heavy coughing, so the man’s symptoms initially surprised emergency care doctors. The man explained that he had developed a popping sensation in his neck which immediately swelled up after he tried to contain a forceful sneeze by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut at the same time. A little later he found it extremely painful to swallow and almost lost his voice. When the doctors examined him they heard popping and crackling sounds (crepitus), which extended from his neck all the way down to his ribcage. This was a sure sign that air bubbles had found their way into the deep tissue and muscles of the chest, which was subsequently confirmed by a computed tomography scan.