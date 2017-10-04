'Doctor Foster' Ending Attracts Over 7m Viewers... But Divides Fans

After five edge-of-our-seat weeks, more than seven million of us watched the series two finale of ‘Doctor Foster’ on Tuesday (3 October) night.
*WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD*
According to overnight figures, 7.2m viewers tuned in, but despite the impressive ratings, the climax to the second series had decidedly mixed reviews from fans of the show.
Plenty of viewers loved the conclusion, which saw Gemma and Simon Foster’s seriously fed up and damaged son, Tom, run off...
However, some viewers admitted they were a bit gutted that nobody, you know, popped their clogs...
While others were left decidedly unimpressed, labeling the finalé “ludicrous”, “codswallop”, “overblown” and “shit”...
The boy-goes-missing ending did throw up some inspired ideas for a third series of two of the BBC’s biggest dramas, though...
Although, that particular TV mash-up might not be necessary...
Others thought they could have done a better job than writer Mike Bartlett, and came up with their own alternative endings...
And as for *that* final scene...
There’s still no official word on whether a third series will ever materialise, although Mike Bartlett has admitted he hasn’t written it.
He said: “The BBC has never ever put pressure on us to do more and it’s not that sort of show. You could see that at the end of series one. There was just as many people going, ‘Don’t do a series two’. It’s because people care and I love that.
“There’s a lot of trust that we’d only do more if there’s a story and a reason. So there’s no pressure to do more.”
‘Doctor Foster’ is available to watch on iPlayer now.