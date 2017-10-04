'Doctor Foster' Ending Attracts Over 7m Viewers... But Divides Fans

After five edge-of-our-seat weeks, more than seven million of us watched the series two finale of ‘Doctor Foster’ on Tuesday (3 October) night.

*WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD*

According to overnight figures, 7.2m viewers tuned in, but despite the impressive ratings, the climax to the second series had decidedly mixed reviews from fans of the show.

Plenty of viewers loved the conclusion, which saw Gemma and Simon Foster’s seriously fed up and damaged son, Tom, run off...