‘Doctor Foster’ could be back for a third instalment, according to its lead star Suranne Jones.
The actress, who plays Gemma Foster in the hit BBC drama, says a follow-up to the current run could be on the cards, if writer Mike Bartlett comes up with the goods.
She told The Mirror: “If Mike comes up with another story then we’ll talk about it. But for now, like the first one, it’s got a really good, solid ending.”
Suranne added that she hopes the show will deter married people from cheating on their partners.
“Hopefully it will make people think twice about divorce or having an affair in the first place,” she says.
“I certainly hope it makes people think about how they conduct themselves, if they do split with somebody.”
She added: “Ultimately, I just hope viewers enjoyed the ride of watching two people who really fucking hate each other having to breathe the same air.”
The 39-year-old actress credits having a child after the first series with giving her a different perspective on the story unfolding in series two.
She said: “Being in a marriage and being a mother obviously helps with the devastation of someone betraying that.
“Also with the enormity of when you have a child, if you do separate, that something will always bind you and that actually you made that someone when you were totally in love.
“Then when you really hate each other, like in our story, you still have that person to take into adulthood. And you have to do it really carefully otherwise as much as you’re going to damage each other and you’re going to damage the child.
“So yeah, it gave me a gravitas and an enormity of the situation.”
While the first series appeared to end relatively happily, writer Mike Bartlett previously explained how he always hoped a second series would allow him to tell the next chapter in Gemma and Simon’s story.
“After we finished shooting series one, I was looking at that final scene and there was just a hint of something to the future there where Tom looks at a picture of a woman without any clothes on in a comic, and it hints at the consequences of what he’s been through,” he explained.
“The more I looked at the ending, and while it was happy, the more threads there were untied and when it went out, people asked if Gemma really got justice. It feels like the audience felt like I did, that there was more to tell.”
And when pressed if there is scope for a third series, he refused to be drawn, laughing: “It sort of depends what happens in this series really, so you’ll have to wait and see what happens.”