‘Doctor Who’ isn’t as good as it could be, is the opinion of departing exec producer Steven Moffat.
Steven who has helmed the show since 2010, has admitted in an interview with the i, that he finds the budget limitations for the sci-fi show to be frustrating, calling it “one of the least well-funded giants” of British TV.
He told the paper: “We have a pretty good budget, but we have a small er budget than other shows that look cheaper.
“I don’t think it’s as good as it can be. I want more than three monsters on screen at a time.”
During Steven’s time at the tiller, it has definitely been the performances rather than the effects that have become the show’s talking points. He inherited the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, from his predecessor Russell Davies, and then presided over two tenures - those of Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi. His departure at the end of this year coincides with that of Peter.
While we know already that ‘Broadchurch’ creator Chis Chibnall will be taking his seat in the production room, no news yet on who will be driving the Tardis into 2018.
Peter Capaldi is proof that an older star can be perfect in the show's lead role, and anything that means we get more Helen in our lives can only be a good thing.
Janelle has only just turned her hand to acting, but as anyone who has seen 'Hidden Figures' can confirm, she's certainly something special.
Might the BBC be aiming a little high if they tried to sign up the Screen Actors' Guild award winner? Yes. Does that mean they shouldn't try? Absolutely not.
We're still disappointed that Rebecca's show 'Boy Meets Girl' won't be returning, but landing this role would make up for it.
Vicky has proved she's got what it takes to tackle huge roles, thanks to her parts in 'This Is England' and 'Line Of Duty', but we'd love to see her take on something with a fun side.
Jenna served as the Doctor's loyal assistant for three years, but in the world of science fiction, anything is possible and we're sure the writing team could cleverly come up with a way to put her front and centre.
Samira is no stranger to television, having starred as Poussey Washington in four seasons of 'Orange Is The New Black'.
We haven't seen enough of Joanne since 'Downton Abbey' came to an end, and the Tardis would certainly be a departure from the drab and dingy servant's quarters her character Anna was used to.
2017 is being billed as Susan's breakthrough year, but her CV is already more-than-impressive, thanks to roles in shows such as 'Misfits', and films 'Burn, Burn, Burn' and 'The Inbetweeners 2'.
Sian made her mark on 2017's 'Sherlock', playing a master of disguise. Quite frankly, if she can morph into four different personas with such ease, the role of the Time Lord would be a walk in the park.
Antonia is another star who found fame on E4, playing the feisty Alisha in 'Misfits' - which also gave her a taste for the perils of time travel.
Multi-award winning actress Olivia also made the bookies' shortlist, with odds of 20/1.
Hayley was vocal about the fact she wanted the role back in August 2015. Her comments came at an interesting time, as 'Doctor Who' writer AL Kennedy had just claimed that the Doctor should never be a woman.
When Capaldi announced his decision to step down from the role, bookies soon named Lara the female favourite for the role, offering odds of 10/1.