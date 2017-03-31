‘Doctor Who’ isn’t as good as it could be, is the opinion of departing exec producer Steven Moffat.

Steven who has helmed the show since 2010, has admitted in an interview with the i, that he finds the budget limitations for the sci-fi show to be frustrating, calling it “one of the least well-funded giants” of British TV.

He told the paper: “We have a pretty good budget, but we have a small er budget than other shows that look cheaper.

“I don’t think it’s as good as it can be. I want more than three monsters on screen at a time.”