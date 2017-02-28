In the world of ‘Doctor Who’, all eyes are currently on incoming show boss Chris Chibnall, with speculation over whether he will cast the first female Time Lord mounting by the minute.
The ‘Broadchurch’ writer has just taken over at the helm of the BBC show and his first task is finding a new actor to play The Doctor, to replace Peter Capaldi later this year.
And with fans questioning whether a female lead could be making her way into the Tardis, he’s now spoken out, insisting that he’ll be making the decision very carefully.
Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Press, he explains: “I haven’t got my feet under the table yet. I have been working on the play [new production ‘Worst Wedding Ever’] and I am still finishing the latest series of ‘Broadchurch’.”
“Nothing is ruled out but I don’t want the casting to be a gimmick and that’s all I can say.”
With ‘Broadchurch’ now back, Chris can make ‘Doctor Who’ his priority and if he needs any advice, former stars of the show have not been shy in revealing who they would pick for the role.
David Tennant has already backed his ‘Broadchurch’ costar Olivia Colman, while departing Doctor Peter Capaldi has also lent his support to calls for a female actor to get the part.
But, if he fancies another option that’s a little left-field, Chris can always give Danny Dyer - who has thrown his own name into the hat - a call.
-
1 Helen MirrenIan West/PA Wire
-
2 Janelle MonaeMatt Sayles/AP
-
3 Rebecca RootKarwai Tang via Getty Images
-
4 Vicky McClureAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
5 Jenna ColemanMatt Crossick/PA Wire
-
6 Samira WileyDan MacMedan via Getty Images
-
7 Joanne FroggattDavid Livingston via Getty Images
-
8 Susan WokomaEamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
-
9 Sian BrookeEamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
-
10 Antonia ThomasDoug Peters/Doug Peters
-
11 Olivia ColmanMatt Crossick/Matt Crossick
-
12 Hayley AtwellEric Catarina via Getty Images
-
13 Lara PulverDominic Lipinski/PA Archive