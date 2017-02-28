All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/02/2017 12:53 GMT

    ‘Doctor Who’: Incoming Boss Chris Chibnall Insists He Doesn’t Want The New Time Lord Casting ‘To Be A Gimmick'

    He's yet to pick a new actor.

    In the world of ‘Doctor Who’, all eyes are currently on incoming show boss Chris Chibnall, with speculation over whether he will cast the first female Time Lord mounting by the minute.

    The ‘Broadchurch’ writer has just taken over at the helm of the BBC show and his first task is finding a new actor to play The Doctor, to replace Peter Capaldi later this year.

    And with fans questioning whether a female lead could be making her way into the Tardis, he’s now spoken out, insisting that he’ll be making the decision very carefully.

    IROZ GAIZKA via Getty Images
    Chris Chibnall

    Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Press, he explains: “I haven’t got my feet under the table yet. I have been working on the play [new production ‘Worst Wedding Ever’] and I am still finishing the latest series of ‘Broadchurch’.”

    “Nothing is ruled out but I don’t want the casting to be a gimmick and that’s all I can say.”

    With ‘Broadchurch’ now back, Chris can make ‘Doctor Who’ his priority and if he needs any advice, former stars of the show have not been shy in revealing who they would pick for the role.

    David Tennant has already backed his ‘Broadchurch’ costar Olivia Colman, while departing Doctor Peter Capaldi has also lent his support to calls for a female actor to get the part.

    But, if he fancies another option that’s a little left-field, Chris can always give Danny Dyer - who has thrown his own name into the hat - a call.

    • 1 Helen Mirren
      Ian West/PA Wire
      Peter Capaldi is proof that an older star can be perfect in the show's lead role, and anything that means we get more Helen in our lives can only be a good thing. 
    • 2 Janelle Monae
      Matt Sayles/AP
      Janelle has only just turned her hand to acting, but as anyone who has seen 'Hidden Figures' can confirm, she's certainly something special. 

      Might the BBC be aiming a little high if they tried to sign up the Screen Actors' Guild award winner? Yes. Does that mean they shouldn't try? Absolutely not.
    • 3 Rebecca Root
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      We're still disappointed that Rebecca's show 'Boy Meets Girl' won't be returning, but landing this role would make up for it. 
    • 4 Vicky McClure
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
      Vicky has proved she's got what it takes to tackle huge roles, thanks to her parts in 'This Is England' and 'Line Of Duty', but we'd love to see her take on something with a fun side. 
    • 5 Jenna Coleman
      Matt Crossick/PA Wire
      Jenna served as the Doctor's loyal assistant for three years, but in the world of science fiction, anything is possible and we're sure the writing team could cleverly come up with a way to put her front and centre.  
    • 6 Samira Wiley
      Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
      Samira is no stranger to television, having starred as Poussey Washington in four seasons of 'Orange Is The New Black'.
    • 7 Joanne Froggatt
      David Livingston via Getty Images
      We haven't seen enough of Joanne since 'Downton Abbey' came to an end, and the Tardis would certainly be a departure from the drab and dingy servant's quarters her character Anna was used to. 
    • 8 Susan Wokoma
      Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
      2017 is being billed as Susan's breakthrough year, but her CV is already more-than-impressive, thanks to roles in shows such as 'Misfits', and films 'Burn, Burn, Burn' and 'The Inbetweeners 2'.
    • 9 Sian Brooke
      Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
      Sian made her mark on 2017's 'Sherlock', playing a master of disguise. Quite frankly, if she can morph into four different personas with such ease, the role of the Time Lord would be a walk in the park. 
    • 10 Antonia Thomas
      Doug Peters/Doug Peters
      Antonia is another star who found fame on E4, playing the feisty Alisha in 'Misfits' - which also gave her a taste for the perils of time travel. 
    • 11 Olivia Colman
      Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick
      Multi-award winning actress Olivia also made the bookies' shortlist, with odds of 20/1.
    • 12 Hayley Atwell
      Eric Catarina via Getty Images
      Hayley was vocal about the fact she wanted the role back in August 2015. Her comments came at an interesting time, as 'Doctor Who' writer AL Kennedy had just claimed that the Doctor should never be a woman.
    • 13 Lara Pulver
      Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive
      When Capaldi announced his decision to step down from the role, bookies soon named Lara the female favourite for the role, offering odds of 10/1.
    MORE:uktv TV dramaDoctor WhoChris Chibnall

    Conversations