In the world of ‘Doctor Who’, all eyes are currently on incoming show boss Chris Chibnall, with speculation over whether he will cast the first female Time Lord mounting by the minute.

The ‘Broadchurch’ writer has just taken over at the helm of the BBC show and his first task is finding a new actor to play The Doctor, to replace Peter Capaldi later this year.

And with fans questioning whether a female lead could be making her way into the Tardis, he’s now spoken out, insisting that he’ll be making the decision very carefully.