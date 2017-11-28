With just weeks to go until this year’s ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special - we know, we can’t believe how fast this year has gone either - the BBC have released a brand new teaser image.

The episode, titled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, will see Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and assistant Bill Potts, played by Pearl Mackie, reunited for the last time, and they’ll be joined by the first Doctor too.

The suitably wintery snaps sees the trio stood in front of snow-covered mountain and the Tardis, giving away very little about what fans can expect: