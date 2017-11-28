All Sections
    ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Teased with Brand New ‘Twice Upon A Time’ Episode Picture

    We cannot wait for this 🙌

    28/11/2017 08:38 GMT

    With just weeks to go until this year’s ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special - we know, we can’t believe how fast this year has gone either - the BBC have released a brand new teaser image.

    The episode, titled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, will see Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and assistant Bill Potts, played by Pearl Mackie, reunited for the last time, and they’ll be joined by the first Doctor too.

    The suitably wintery snaps sees the trio stood in front of snow-covered mountain and the Tardis, giving away very little about what fans can expect:

    BBC

    Thankfully, the episode synopsis reveals more information, explaining that the two Doctors will be stranded in “an Arctic snowscape, refusing to face regeneration”.

    “Enchanted glass people, stealing their victims from frozen time. And a World War One captain destined to die on the battlefield, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor’s story,” it reads. “An uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours, Twice Upon A Time marks the end of an era.

    “But as the Doctor must face his past to decide his future, his journey is only just beginning…”

    The 60-minute special will ultimately see the Doctor regenerate and when the thirteenth one appears, Jodie Whittaker’s time in the lead role will officially begin.

    Elsewhere on the BBC’s Christmas schedule are specials for ‘Call The Midwife’ and ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’, while the festive season in ‘EastEnders’ is being billed as their “most explosive yet”.

