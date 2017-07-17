The news that Jodie Whittaker is set to take the lead in ‘Doctor Who’ may have left some fans moaning, but if you needed any proof that the decision to cast the first female Doctor has brought more joy than than grumbling, allow us to show you this video.
Author Jenny Trout was one of the many people to share a reaction video following the BBC’s announcement, posting a heart-warming video of her daughter watching the big moment.
In it, Jenny’s daughter watches thoughtfully before excitedly shouting “the new Doctor is a girl!” when the reveal is made.
A huge amount of fans have pointed out the importance of the Jodie’s casting, with plenty of tweets highlighting how inspiring it will be, specifically for young female viewers:
Jodie also addressed the fact she’s about to make TV history in a statement that accompanied the big announcement.
She said: “It feels completely overwhelming; as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”
Addressing those who feel somewhat dismayed by the fact the fictional, time-travelling character will regenerate into a woman, she added: “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and ’Doctor Who ’represents everything that’s exciting about change.
“The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”