The news that Jodie Whittaker is set to take the lead in ‘Doctor Who’ may have left some fans moaning, but if you needed any proof that the decision to cast the first female Doctor has brought more joy than than grumbling, allow us to show you this video.

Author Jenny Trout was one of the many people to share a reaction video following the BBC’s announcement, posting a heart-warming video of her daughter watching the big moment.