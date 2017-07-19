The BBC has issued an official response to viewers’ complaints about the recent ‘Doctor Who’ casting news.
Over the weekend, it was announced that Jodie Whittaker will be succeeding Peter Capaldi in the role of the Doctor, the first time in the show’s history that the part has gone to a woman.
But the decision to cast a female Doctor hasn’t sat well with certain fans of the franchise (*cough* man babies *cough*), to the point the BBC has now issued a statement in response to all their complaints.
Explaining why it’s perfectly valid to have a woman play the part, their statement read: “Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme.
“The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series.
“The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.”
Defending Jodie, they continued: “As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor.
“She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.”
Anticipating the backlash, Jodie said shortly after her casting was announced, urging fans of the show “not to be scared” by her gender.
Her first scenes as the Doctor will air in this year’s Christmas special, which will also serve as Peter Capaldi’s final episode.