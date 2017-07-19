The BBC has issued an official response to viewers’ complaints about the recent ‘Doctor Who’ casting news.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Jodie Whittaker will be succeeding Peter Capaldi in the role of the Doctor, the first time in the show’s history that the part has gone to a woman.

But the decision to cast a female Doctor hasn’t sat well with certain fans of the franchise (*cough* man babies *cough*), to the point the BBC has now issued a statement in response to all their complaints.