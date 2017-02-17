Incoming ‘Doctor Who’ boss Chris Chibnall has addressed ongoing speculation over whether the next Time Lord will be a woman.
Ever since Peter Capaldi announced that he’s quitting the role, fans and critics have wondered aloud about whether the next lead star of the show could be female, and Chris has now revealed that he isn’t ruling that idea out.
Speaking to the Telegraph, he explained that there’s no rush to fill the vacancy, as the show’s team will be penning the all-important scripts first.
“We’ll cast the role in the traditional way: write the script, then go and find the best person for that part in that script,” he told the paper. “You couldn’t go out and cast an abstract idea.”
And while he’s keeping his cards close to his chest, Chris did add: “The creative possibilities are endless, but I have a very clear sense of what we’re going to do, without even knowing who’s going to play the part.”
Plenty of female stars have been touted for the role and earlier this week, bookies named Tilda Swinton as favourite to take over from Peter.
A number of famous faces have also backed a variety of actress, with Peter himself naming Frances de la Tour as his pick, while former Doctor David Tennant has backed his ‘Broadchurch’ co-star Olivia Colman for the part.
And just in case Chris and his team do need any more ideas for who could take over, we’ve got a few below…