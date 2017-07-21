Former ‘Doctor Who’ actor Colin Baker has jumped to the defence of departing star Peter Capaldi, whose time in charge of the Tardis has proved to be the most controversial of recent years.
During his tenure, Peter has been criticised by some fans, which Colin - who played the Sixth Doctor from 1984 to 1986 - has said he didn’t think was particularly fair.
He told Digital Spy: “The fans weren’t very kind to Peter Capaldi, because they’d been conditioned to want eye candy. The first and second and third Doctors... none of them were eye candy. They were strong, definite characters.
“Peter [Davison, Colin’s predecessor] was a bit eye candy-ish, I suppose, but don’t tell him I said that!”
Peter will step down from the Time Lord role at Christmas, when he will be replaced by newcomer Jodie Whittaker, marking the first time the part has been appointed to a woman.
The first female Doctor’s arrival has rubbed some more traditional (or, y’know, sexist) fans of the show up the wrong way, with the BBC speaking out amid the viewer complaints.
They insisted: “Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor.
“She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.”
It was recently teased that the Doctor’s two companions from Peter’s tenure will appear in his final episode, with Jenna Coleman set to briefly return.