Medics at a Syrian refugee camp urgently need an incubator to ensure the survival of premature babies in their care.

The makeshift hospital at Jordan’s Azraq - a camp home to 53,000 who fled war-torn Syria - is predicting a 70% increase in the birth-rate in 2018 and doctors at its neonatal unit don’t have the facilities to cope.

An intensive care unit (ICU) kitted out with a respiratory incubator is vital, they say, and would mean doctors are not forced separate premature babies from their mums.

As it stands, they have no choice but to rush premature babies to a mainstream hospital to protect them from life-threatening infections.

In most cases, the mum cannot go with her child because of restrictions on refugees’ movements and that means the child misses out on breastfeeding and bonding.

Dr Bakr Alrawashda, who works in neonatal care at the Unicef-sponsored Azraq hospital, said: “We have one incubator to transfer babies outside of the camp. “We don’t have the capability to help babies who are premature and we don’t have a mechanical respirator.