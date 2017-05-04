Dogs may not have a vote in the local elections, but that didn’t stop them from stealing the show at polling stations across the country on Thursday.
Elections are being held in 34 councils in England and for all councils in Scotland and Wales.
As voters head to the polls, their four-legged companions have been keeping them company and posing for snaps as #DogsAtPollingStations returns for another glorious year.
Dogs love democracy
But some are upset they didn’t get a vote
Others looked unimpressed at being shortchanged on their morning walk
The excitement was lost on Ellie
And it was just too early for others
Otto and Ava were just happy to be a part of the experience
But the choice of candidates was disappointing for other pooches
Bane has a policy suggestion of his own
And it wasn’t just just dogs who wanted to get involved in today’s politics, #GeeseAtPollingStations were also spotted