    04/05/2017 11:54 BST

    #DogsAtPollingStations Are Back For The Local Election 2017 And We Couldn't Be Happier

    Dogs love democracy.

    Dogs may not have a vote in the local elections, but that didn’t stop them from stealing the show at polling stations across the country on Thursday.

    Elections are being held in 34 councils in England and for all councils in Scotland and Wales.

    As voters head to the polls, their four-legged companions have been keeping them company and posing for snaps as #DogsAtPollingStations returns for another glorious year.

    Dogs love democracy

    But some are upset they didn’t get a vote

    Others looked unimpressed at being shortchanged on their morning walk

    The excitement was lost on Ellie

    And it was just too early for others

    Otto and Ava were just happy to be a part of the experience

    But the choice of candidates was disappointing for other pooches

    Bane has a policy suggestion of his own

    And it wasn’t just just dogs who wanted to get involved in today’s politics, #GeeseAtPollingStations were also spotted

