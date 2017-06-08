Just hours after voting opened in the General Election the event has already gone to the dogs, with a landslide of interest - not in voter turnout - but rather, what Britain’s hounds have been pictured doing - and more importantly, photographed wearing - outside polling stations. While some voters were on Thursday still tossing up whether to vote for the Tories or Labour, #dogsatpollingstations was leading the conversation on social media. And it’s easy to see why. Barking about this

(FASHION FINDER: Dog tuxedo available from £5.89). This Labrador gave a far more sombre pose at the polling station - a hint of sadness in the eyes could be detected - despite being decorated with a bow tie. Brexit, after all, is something to bark about.

There were other K9 costumes. A tie, hat and ribbon left this pup looking like Jeremy Corbyn at a peace rally, while caramel-cutie Mavis, below, chose a simple Union Jack scarf to make her street style statement. How very patriotic Mavis.

Mavis knows what day it is! Dramatic stare into the distance for added reflection #DogsAtPollingStations #GE2107 🐶✏️❌ @DogsTrust pic.twitter.com/uXKXESDBdp — Hannah Ingram (@H_Ingram) June 8, 2017

This King Charles Spaniel just hung around outside. Not a care in the world.

Timothy doing his #dogsatpollingstations duty while we do ours pic.twitter.com/H5FAVT9W91 — Dog In A Bag (@doginabagUK) June 8, 2017

While this lot gave us some serious squad goals. Who let the dogs out... who, who, who, who?

Hagrid, Hermionie and Bertie guessing the size of the new parliament. Large, Medium and small parties! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/mavXSm1wLH — Hagrid Leonberger (@HagridLeonberg) June 8, 2017

On this cold and blustery morning we've already been out to paw our vote in #GeneralElection #Vote2017 #dogsatpollingstations 🐶 pic.twitter.com/f56p8U06ZL — Otto & Ava Dachshund (@DachshundOtto) June 8, 2017

There was no arguing with this majestic beast. YES, OFFICER.

First in the polling station this morning! Everybody go vote! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/UtB4Wak9yH — Clare Hughes (@Clareannis) June 8, 2017

And of course the politicians, not content with kissing babies during the campaign trail, knew the value of a last minute snap with a cute pooch. Here’s Ruth Davidson being overcome with joy as the dog sighs at being used as a political pawn.

Team Davidson voting in Edinburgh this morning. Wilson's #dogsatpollingstations debut... pic.twitter.com/QdM4cAmMMj — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) June 8, 2017

Zac Goldsmith got down to the ground for this pic with a spaniel on Thursday.

Before double-downing on dog snaps with this little chap. This time, however, Zac opted for a different pose, hoisting the hound towards the camera for maximum effect. The dog refused to say cheese.

Great leafleting session this morning. Lots of people already voted for @ZacGoldsmith #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/h6VX87nasl — Carrie Symonds (@carrie_symonds1) June 8, 2017

Always time for a cuddle.

But lets not forget the importance of voting, eh Ozzy. The Romanian immigrant “loves the small of democracy in the morning”, apparently, so much so that his owners needed to muzzle him.

Meet Ozzy. He is a Romanian immigrant. He loves the smell of democracy in the morning. His favourite food is post.#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/yV6m8NAeww — Dave Briggs ☕🍒 (@xtaldave) June 8, 2017

Lame pun alert - This dog was just itching to vote.

And some more dogs, because, why not. Dog stories need dogs like polling stations need, er, dogs. (Keep scrolling, there’s more pictures and commentary below)

Whatever your political view, make sure you get out and vote today #GeneralElection17 #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/vHKcTW2KlR — D A V I D (@Blue_Bag) June 8, 2017

Make your voice count today....Oscar's first vote #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/BrNqGJCFGS — Mathew Waddington (@HCRchildrenslaw) June 8, 2017

And no dog scoop would be complete without a pug. PUG! Looking quizzically unamused, of course.

But seriously.... get out to vote.