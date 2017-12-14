The senior MP who led the Tory rebellion over Brexit has admitted receiving death threats as a result of his position as he criticised the Daily Mail’s reporting of the vote.

Dominic Grieve, the ex-Attorney General who led 10 fellow Conservatives to vote against Theresa May to give parliament a “meaningful” vote on the Brexit deal, warned of a “febrile” atmosphere that meant detail of the debate was being overlooked, and that it meant any questions raised about quitting the EU was deemed “sabotage”.

The MP told the Guardian this results in “some people expressing themselves in terms that at times include death threats”, and that he had death threats via voicemail and email.

He added: “The form of reporting that the Daily Mail adopts is an incitement to obscuring what the issues actually are. That then adds to the atmosphere.”