Dominic Raab Calls Westminster Sex Pest List 'A Form Of Harassment'

Justice Minister Dominic Raab has called the Westminster sex pest list “a form of harassment and intimidation”.

The Tory MP has taken legal advice and strongly denies claims made about him on the list, reportedly compiled by two parliamentary researchers and circulated on social media.

Next to his name is the sentence ‘Injunction for inappropriate behaviour with a woman’, but Raab said no such injunction exists. He adds that the list is itself a “form of harassment and intimidation”.

Writing on his own website, Raab said: “I appreciate the Westminster list will encourage a further media feeding frenzy against MPs. I also recognise that there are undoubtedly some very disturbing allegations out there, which need to be taken seriously.

“At the same time, for anonymous individuals to compile and publish, or allow to be published, a list of vague, unsubstantiated and – in my case – false allegations is wrong.

“It is also a form of harassment and intimidation, although of course I am not suggesting it is the same or equivalent. Still, accountability should mean properly investigating any reports of abuse, without irresponsibly smearing those who have done nothing wrong.”