Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Donald Trump has attacked a Democrat senator over sexual assault allegations

Donald Trump has used Twitter to attack a US senator accused of sexually assaulting a radio presenter, reigniting controversy around allegations made against the president in the run up to his election. Radio anchor and model Leeann Tweeden claimed yesterday that Democrat Al Franken - who was a comedian before entering politics - forced a kiss on her when they were preparing to perform for US troops in the Middle East in 2006. A photo from the same tour appearing to show Franken smiling for the camera while he gropes a sleeping Tweeden’s breasts has also emerged.

Tweeden told LA radio station KABC: “I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. “How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?” Franken has since apologised to the radio host and “all who’ve considered me an ally & supporter & champion of women”.

I want to apologize to Leeann Tweeden, to everyone who was part of the USO tour, to all who've worked for me, to all I represent, & to all who've considered me an ally & supporter & champion of women. I am sorry. https://t.co/vrLCIcggg6 — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) November 16, 2017

Last night, President Trump weighed into the controversy via Twitter, calling the snap “really bad”. “The Al Frankenstien [sic] picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?...” he wrote. “And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?”

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

Many hit back at the Republican leader following the post, accusing him of hypocrisy. During his presidential campaign, a number of women accused Trump of sexual assault. A now-infamous 2005 Hollywood video also emerged of the billionaire bragging about using his fame to try and sleep with beautiful women, saying he feels able to “grab them by the pussy”.

President Trump, who was caught on tape bragging about assaulting women, still hasn't commented on the allegations against Roy Moore harassing underaged girls, but tweets this about Senator Al Franken pic.twitter.com/FNdOPXi4x7 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 17, 2017

Trump on Franken: Pot discusses sins of the kettle. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 17, 2017

If u think Franken should resign then you should also call for Trump to resign. Amazing amt of outrage over Franken from Trump supporters. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 16, 2017

The president’s response to the Franken allegations - who he referred to as “Frankenstien” in his tweet - also saw Trump come under fire for his silence on Republican senator Roy Moore. Moore, a member of Trump’s own party, was last week accused of initiating sexual contact with a number of teenage girls in the past. The 70-year-old has denied the claims, saying he is the victim of a political witch-hunt.

Trump is attacking Al Franken in a way he has never attacked Roy Moore. Weird. — Touré (@Toure) November 17, 2017