Donald Trump Criticised By Theresa May For Defending White Supremacists

Theresa May has criticised Donald Trump for claiming there is “equivalence” between white supremacists and anti-fascists.

But the prime minister was attacked for not condemning President Trump strongly enough and was accused of having “the moral fibre of a slug and and the sycophancy of a hyena”.

President Trump last night said there were some “very fine people” who took part in the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and blamed “both sides” for the violence.

Asked about his comments today, May said: “I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them.

“I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far right views wherever we hear them.”

She added: “I absolutely abhor the racism, the hatred and the violence we have seen portrayed by these groups. The UK has taken action to ban far right groups.”

However May’s words were far less strong than those from three senior Conservatives who sharply criticised President Trump for his comments.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, communities secretary Sajid Javid and prisons minister Sam Gyimah all spoke out strongly against the president.