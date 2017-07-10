Donald Trump has defended his decision to have his daughter Ivanka temporarily sit in for him at the G20 summit.

The US President caused controversy at the weekend when his daughter was spotted sitting alongside Prime Minister Theresa May, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the meeting of 20 world leaders in Hamburg.

On Monday Trump took to Twitter to describe the situation of Ivanka sitting in his seat while he had meetings with other leaders as “very standard” and suggested that he had the support of Merkel.