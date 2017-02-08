Donald Trump has signed off a tweet “EASY D!” in another reminder that this isn’t a nightmare and he really is the president.

Having condemned Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka Trump’s fashion range, Trump tweeted about the supposed “big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas”.

This is presumably a reference to the fact the judiciary had stayed his Muslim ban.

Trump lamented this “big increase in traffic” happened “while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!”