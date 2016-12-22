NEWS

These Politicians Wouldn't Make Donald Trump's Cabinet Because They Have Facial Hair

No moustachioed politicos, says President-Elect.

22/12/2016 15:30
Graeme Demianyk Night News Editor and US-Based Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

The appointment of Donald Trump’s Cabinet is gripping America, with every pick a mini-soap opera.

Decisions to appoint bankers and veteran politicians defy the President-Elect’s promise to “drain the swamp”, but there appears to be a less conventional method at work than recruiting from the Old Boys Network.  

According to the Washington Post, Trump believes his lieutenants should “look the part”. More specifically, no facial hair.

Trump “associates” told the newspaper John Bolton, the ex-United Nations ambassador in the running for Secretary of State, lost out in part because of what was lurking on his upper lip. One said:

“Donald was not going to like that moustache. I can’t think of anyone that’s really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes.”

Ideology aside, Trump’s aversion to moustachioed politicos would mean many prominent figures from history and modern times fail make the grade, and may explain why one of his new friends ditched the fuzz. 

  • Nigel Farage
    RT
    Ex-Ukip leader and repeat visitor to Trump Tower.
  • Paul Ryan
    YouTube
     Republican Speaker of the House who wasn't "quite there yet" with Trump during the election campaign.
  • Peter Mandelson
    Colin Davey via Getty Images
    New Labour 'prince of darkness'.
  • Abraham Lincoln
    Alexander Gardner via Getty Images
    American political titan.
  • Jeremy Corbyn
    Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
    Labour leader and multi Parliamentary Beard of the Year winner.
  • Fidel Castro
    CHARLES TASNADI/AP
    Cuban revolutionary.
  • Robin Cook
    PA/PA Archive
    Late Labour politician who quit the Cabinet over the Iraq War.
  • Joseph Stalin
    Sovfoto via Getty Images
    Russian dictator.
  • Al Gore
    Eric Francis via Getty Images
    Former US Vice President and went to Trump Tower to talk climate change.
  • Alistair Darling
    BBC
    Ex-Labour Chancellor in his cool student days.
  • Gerry Adams
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Irish republican politician.

