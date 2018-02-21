Tearful Scenes As Donald Trump Talks To Florida Shooting Students At White House

“How many schools, how many children have to get shot? It stops here with this administration and me. I’m not going to sleep until it gets fixed.”

“I’m very angry that this happened, because it keeps happening,” Pollack added, while speaking directly to the camera.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said: “We’re here because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week and she was taken from us. Shot nine times on the third floor. We as a country failed our children. This shouldn’t happen.

During a powerful and heart-breaking session, survivors and family members stood up and called on US politicians to come up with solutions to gun violence.

Students and parents affected by mass shootings have met with Donald Trump at the White House during an emotional ‘listening session’ where many pleaded for meaningful action to curb gun violence.

Trump vowed to take steps to improve background checks for gun buyers, but he also suggested arming teachers and other school officials with firearms to prevent school shootings.

He proposed that arming 20 per cent of teaching staff at schools may be effective at quickly ending attacks.

“If he had a firearm ... he would have shot and that would have ended,” Trump said about Stoneman Douglas coach Aaron Feis, who was killed.

Trump also suggested ending gun-free school zones, opening more hospitals for the mentally ill and toughening background checks.

“We’re going to go very strong into age — age of purchase, and we’re also going to go very strong into the mental health aspect of what’s going on,” he said.

Photograghers also captured Trump’s notes during the session, which included the line “I hear you”.