Donald Trump Blocks Release Of Hundreds Of JFK Files As 2,800 Documents Released

President Donald Trump ordered the release of nearly all the remaining long-classified documents concerning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which has perennially spawned a litany of conspiracy theories.

The National Archives will release 2,800 documents on Thursday, the White House said in a call with reporters that afternoon.

The release of a number of other documents with redactions will be postponed for 180 days to allow for further review, despite a decades-old law establishing this day as a deadline for the release of all remaining documents.