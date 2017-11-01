Donald Trump Jr decided to make Halloween political this year by teaching his daughter about socialism by stealing her hard-earned candy.
Ignoring the fact that trick or treating is all about giving away free things, the President’s eldest son said on Twitter that it’s “never too early” to learn about the pitfalls of... sharing.
The tweet got quite the response - nearly 65,000 of them and counting.
Here’s a flavour...
Meanwhile, back at the White House Halloween was a no less awkward affair as evidenced by the President’s encounter with a T-Rex.
Yes, the President totally blanked a child dressed as a dinosaur.
To be fair though, he does have reason to fear them.