Donald Trump has hit back at comedian Kathy Griffin, after her recent photo-shoot which appeared to show him having been beheaded.
On Tuesday (30 May), the former reality star (Kathy, although we appreciate that doesn’t technically narrow it down) came heavily under fire after photos surfaced showing her posing with a replica of the current President’s head.
Never one to shy away from a celeb controversy, even when he’s literally in the White House, Trump has now had his say, claiming the pictures have caused his family distress.
Writing on (where else?) Twitter, he fumed: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself.
“My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”
The video had already been condemned by the POTUS’s son, Donald Trump Jr, who branded it typical of “the Left”.
Prior to Trump’s response, Kathy has deleted the picture from her social media accounts, and issued an apology via a short Instagram video.
Addressing her followers, she explained: “I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny I get it.
“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, and I’ll continue to do so, I asked your forgiveness. I’m taking down the image, gonna ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness.
“I went too far, and I was wrong.”
A long-time supporter of the Democrats, Kathy has never shied away from commenting on political matters in her stand-up routine, and has long boasted of having a “no apology” policy when it comes to her comedy.