Donald Trump has hit back at comedian Kathy Griffin, after her recent photo-shoot which appeared to show him having been beheaded.

On Tuesday (30 May), the former reality star (Kathy, although we appreciate that doesn’t technically narrow it down) came heavily under fire after photos surfaced showing her posing with a replica of the current President’s head.

Never one to shy away from a celeb controversy, even when he’s literally in the White House, Trump has now had his say, claiming the pictures have caused his family distress.