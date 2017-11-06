As he often does with the simplest of gestures or phrases, Donald Trump on Monday prompted fears over his diplomacy, this time by feeding fishes with the graceless ease that only he appears to be capable of.

The presidential-level ineptitude was seemingly apparent in a multitude of meme’s showing Trump pouring the lion’s share of his allocated fish food into a koi pond in a single swoop, rather than delicately spooning it into the pond, like his host, Japan leader Shinzo Abe did.