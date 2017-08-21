Donald Trump Looked Directly At The Sun During The Eclipse Because Of Course He Did

You don’t need to be Stephen Hawking to know that staring directly at the sun is not a good idea.
And ahead of the United States witnessing its first total solar eclipse in almost a century, anyone with the most rudimentary medical knowledge was imploring everyone not to look straight at the rare celestial ballet.
But this wasn’t enough for US President Donald Trump, who eschewed sound advice and sunglasses in his defiance of common sense.
This was despite a bystander reportedly shouting: “Don’t look.”
Trump watched the battle between the sun and moon with first lady Melania Trump and his youngest son, Barron.
Both of whom donned the correct protective eyewear ...