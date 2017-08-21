All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    21/08/2017 21:34 BST | Updated 21/08/2017 22:43 BST

    Donald Trump Looked Directly At The Sun During The Eclipse Because Of Course He Did

    Showing the sun who's boss.

    You don’t need to be Stephen Hawking to know that staring directly at the sun is not a good idea.

    And ahead of the United States witnessing its first total solar eclipse in almost a century, anyone with the most rudimentary medical knowledge was imploring everyone not to look straight at the rare celestial ballet.

    But this wasn’t enough for US President Donald Trump, who eschewed sound advice and sunglasses in his defiance of common sense.

    Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    Mark Wilson via Getty Images

    This was despite a bystander reportedly shouting: “Don’t look.”

    Trump watched the battle between the sun and moon with first lady Melania Trump and his youngest son, Barron.

    Both of whom donned the correct protective eyewear ...

    Mark Wilson via Getty Images

    Less than a week after Trump came to the defence of white supremacists, social media appeared to welcome the chance for some light relief.

    Others saw this coming, suggesting hours earlier this may have been how the event panned out in DC. 

    How Sean Spicer might have interpreted what happened ...

    ... while others offered a bracing reminder of recent events. 

    Related...

    MORE:Donald TrumpSolar Eclipse

    Conversations