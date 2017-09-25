Donald Trump has slapped new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding his controversial travel ban to eight countries.

Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia remained on the list of affected countries in a proclamation issued by the president on Sunday night, while restrictions on citizens from Sudan were lifted.

Iraqi citizens will not be subject to travel prohibitions but will face enhanced scrutiny or vetting, Reuters reported.

The measures help fulfil a campaign promise Trump made to tighten U.S. immigration procedures and align with his “America First” foreign policy vision.

Unlike the president’s original bans, which had time limits, this one is open-ended.

“Making American Safe is my number one priority,” Trump wrote in a tweet shortly after the proclamation was released.

“We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.”