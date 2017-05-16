Donald Trump was unaware of where the intelligence he discussed with Russia came from, his national security adviser H.R. McMaster has admitted in an astonishing insight into the care the President takes with crucial information.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, McMaster said President Trump could not have jeopardised US spies because he was ignorant of the source of what he was revealing.

“The president in no way undermined sources or methods in the course of this conversation,” he told reporters.

He added at the very end of the news conference: “The president wasn’t even aware of where this information came from. He wasn’t briefed on the source or method of the information.” (See video above).