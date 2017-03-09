Donald Trump’s head of the agency that protects the environment has said he doesn’t think carbon dioxide is one of the main causes of climate change.

Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said he “would not agree” CO2 drives rising temperatures - effectively saying he does not believe global warming is man-made.

“I think that measuring, with precision, human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” he told CNBC.

[LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]