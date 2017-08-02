Miller dismissed Acosta’s reference, arguing that the poem, written by Emma Lazarus , was “added later” and has no significance.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Acosta questioned Miller about whether that bill is “in keeping with American tradition” and cited the most famous portion of “The New Colossus”:

During the daily White House press briefing, Miller was expanding on fresh legislation on immigration reform that would favour English-speaking applicants.

Stephen Miller on Wednesday brushed off the significance of the “ The New Colossus ” during a heated exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

A senior Donald Trump aide has angrily argued the ‘welcome immigrants’ poem carved on the Statue of Liberty is meaningless because it was added later, as he made a fierce defence of a strict new immigration policy backed by the US President.

In this exchange with @Acosta , Stephen Miller just said that the poem on the Statue of Liberty doesn't matter since it was "added later" pic.twitter.com/n4YWrIBeeC

“I don’t want to get off into a whole thing about history here, but the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of liberty and lighting in the world; it’s a symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that you’re referring to was added later. It’s not actually part of the Statue of Liberty,” Miller argued.

Miller went on to accuse Acosta of “cosmopolitan bias”.

Acosta, who said his father immigrated from Cuba before the Cuban Missile Crisis, argued a ”‘press 1 for English’ philosophy” was being introduced which was out of step with American tradition.

Acosta added: “Are we just going to bring in people from Great Britain and Australia?”

Miller responded he was “shocked at your statement that you think only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English”.

“It reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree, this is an amazing moment,” he argued.