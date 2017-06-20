Donald Trump is known for his love of a good Twitter rant, even now he is President of the United States - but he was strangely silent following the recent terror attack in Finsbury Park.

The billionaire businessman has taken to Twitter to condemn - and in many cases court controversy over - attacks, including those on Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge.

In all those attacks, the perpetrators were Muslims, albeit subscribing to a version of Islam which most normal Muslims would not recognise.

And yet when Muslims were attacked outside a mosque in north London in the early hours of Monday, Trump was silent. Yes, it’s been over 36 hours now and the US president has sent a number of tweets.

Just not a single one about the Finsbury Park attack.

Let’s take a look at his track record...

Quebec, January 2017

Targets: Muslims leaving a mosque after evening prayers

Perpetrator: Far-right supporting white nationalist Alexandre Bissonnette

Dead: Six

Injured: 19

Did Trump tweet about the attack? No - instead his tweets included...

I will be interviewed by @TheBrodyFile on @CBNNews tonight at 11pm. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Statement Regarding Recent Executive Order Concerning Extreme Vetting: https://t.co/f6JO60I0Ul — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Westminster, March 2017

Targets: General public and policemen outside the Palace of Westminster

Perpetrator: Khalid Masood, a Muslim convert who was claimed to be a “soldier of the Islamic State” by the terror group

Dead: Five

Injured: 49

Did Trump tweet about the attack? Yes

Spoke to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May today to offer condolences on the terrorist attack in London. She is strong and doing very well. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

Portland, May 2017

Targets: Two men who defended a Muslim teenager and her friend

Suspect: Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist who has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon and intimidation.

Dead: 2

Injured: 1

Did Trump tweet about the attack? No, instead his tweets included...

Getting ready to engage G7 leaders on many issues including economic growth, terrorism, and security. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2017

Manchester, May 2017

Targets: Fans at an Ariana Grande concert, many of whom were young teenagers

Perpetrator: Salman Ramadan Abedi, who was in contact with IS but is believed to have acted alone

Dead: 22

Injured: 119

Did Trump tweet about the attack? Yes

We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/X6fUUxxYXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2017

London Bridge, June 2017

Target: General public

Perpetrators: Islamists

Dead: Eight

Injured: 48

Did Trump tweet about the attack? You bet. We’ll let the tweets speak for themselves - strap in folks...

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Finsbury Park, June 2017

Target: Muslims leaving a mosque after Ramadan prayers

Suspect: Named by media as Darren Osborne, from Cardiff

Dead: 1

Injured: 8