Donald Trump is known for his love of a good Twitter rant, even now he is President of the United States - but he was strangely silent following the recent terror attack in Finsbury Park.
The billionaire businessman has taken to Twitter to condemn - and in many cases court controversy over - attacks, including those on Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge.
In all those attacks, the perpetrators were Muslims, albeit subscribing to a version of Islam which most normal Muslims would not recognise.
And yet when Muslims were attacked outside a mosque in north London in the early hours of Monday, Trump was silent. Yes, it’s been over 36 hours now and the US president has sent a number of tweets.
Just not a single one about the Finsbury Park attack.
Let’s take a look at his track record...
Quebec, January 2017
Targets: Muslims leaving a mosque after evening prayers
Perpetrator: Far-right supporting white nationalist Alexandre Bissonnette
Dead: Six
Injured: 19
Did Trump tweet about the attack? No - instead his tweets included...
Westminster, March 2017
Targets: General public and policemen outside the Palace of Westminster
Perpetrator: Khalid Masood, a Muslim convert who was claimed to be a “soldier of the Islamic State” by the terror group
Dead: Five
Injured: 49
Did Trump tweet about the attack? Yes
Portland, May 2017
Targets: Two men who defended a Muslim teenager and her friend
Suspect: Jeremy Joseph Christian, a white supremacist who has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon and intimidation.
Dead: 2
Injured: 1
Did Trump tweet about the attack? No, instead his tweets included...
Manchester, May 2017
Targets: Fans at an Ariana Grande concert, many of whom were young teenagers
Perpetrator: Salman Ramadan Abedi, who was in contact with IS but is believed to have acted alone
Dead: 22
Injured: 119
Did Trump tweet about the attack? Yes
London Bridge, June 2017
Target: General public
Perpetrators: Islamists
Dead: Eight
Injured: 48
Did Trump tweet about the attack? You bet. We’ll let the tweets speak for themselves - strap in folks...
Finsbury Park, June 2017
Target: Muslims leaving a mosque after Ramadan prayers
Suspect: Named by media as Darren Osborne, from Cardiff
Dead: 1
Injured: 8
Did Trump tweet about the attack? We’re still waiting...