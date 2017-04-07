Donald Trump launched a bombing campaign against the Syrian government on Thursday because of his deep concern for “beautiful babies” and other civilians killed in a chemical weapons attack this week, yet he still won’t accept refugees trying to flee the war torn state into the US. The US President has been called out for hypocrisy in light of last night’s actions, which saw him launch about 60 cruise missiles at the Shayrat Air Base. It comes after Trump blamed Bashar al-Assad for a chemical weapons attack on his own people. “Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children,” Trump said on Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered at this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.” Yet there are currently two legal battles taking place over his efforts to keep Syrian children and their families out of the US.

Carlos Barria / Reuters US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield

Trump has urged other “civilised nations” to join efforts “seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria”, which has been devastated by a six-year civil war. But many people are skeptical about Trump’s actions, especially considering citizens from Syria remain banned from entering the US, along with five other predominantly Muslim countries. Some pointed out that if Trump “really cared” about Syrian civilians then he would be allowing them to enter the US.

So @POTUS cares enough about the Syrian people to launch 50 Tomahawks but not enough to let the victims of Assad find refuge & freedom here. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) April 7, 2017

US strike a military base in Syria.

Trump apparently 'cares' enough to wants 'atrocities' to end.. yet refused to take in Syrian refugees? https://t.co/A34fkX6jQk — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) April 7, 2017

Trump, if you are so "moved" by the children killed in Syria, and take action, does that mean you will accept Syrian refugees? #syria — Francis Maxwell (@francis_maxwell) April 7, 2017

Trump saw this little boy and said refugees could not come here. Don't buy his sympathy for Syria now. pic.twitter.com/XTpn7RE9NP — Sean Kent (@seankent) April 7, 2017

If Trump really cared about the Syrian people, shouldn't he be accepting Syrian refugees? #Syria — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) April 7, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Trump says he cares about #Syria & their suffering. He can prove it by apologizing for #MuslimBan & welcoming innocent refugees fleeing war. — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 7, 2017

Apparently Trump was so affected by those photos he had to "help"...but still not affected enough to let refugees into our country. #Syria — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) April 7, 2017

We cannot listen to Trump condemn the suffering of Syria's children today when he denied refugees basic human rights his entire campaign. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 7, 2017

If the atrocities in #Syria moved Trump to military action, he should also be moved to find some compassion and accept some of the refugees. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 7, 2017

Donald Trump bombing Syria while turning away refugees is so cowardly and disgusting. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 7, 2017

The Kremlin called the US’s unilateral strike on Syria “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law”. Moscow has supported Syria both politically and militarily for years and launched an air campaign to support Assad in September 2015. The strike came two days after the attack in the opposition-held town of Khan Skeikhoun killed at least 70 civilians, including 20 children. It effectively means US policy towards the Middle Eastern country was reversed in the space of 48 hours. It also marked a huge shift from four years ago when UK Prime Minister David Cameron’s failure to get House of Commons support for a US-led bombing mission effectively de-railled Barack Obama’s hopes of intervention.

"There is an area of the base used to house Russian personnel," Pentagon spokesman says; "Russia was given advance warning of the strike." pic.twitter.com/mIggngDSGC — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2017