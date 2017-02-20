Dads don’t always get enough credit.

The times when men only went out to work while women looked after the kids are long gone, as this Instagram account is proving.

To hit back against the miconception that dads “babysit” their kids, the account has the tag line: “Fatherhood without fear: I don’t babysit. I parent.”

With more than 118,000 followers, the photos document the messy, fun, crazy and touching moments between dads and their kids.