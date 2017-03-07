Dorothy Perkins has announced it will be launching its first ever wedding dress collection and the prices will be music to the ears of brides who don’t want to blow the budget on a gown they’ll only wear once.
The capsule collection of 10 designs, features some of the hottest bridal trends of the moment: lace, embellishment and sheer fabrics.
Prices range from just £85 to £175 and the dresses will be available in sizes 8-18.
The collection, which will also include footwear and accessories, won’t be available to shop until April, but if you want to be the first to know more you can sign up for email alerts about the drop here.
In the meantime, click through the gallery below to see the full range.