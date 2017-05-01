A 61-year-old man gunned down by intruders at a house in East Dorset has been named by police as Guy Hedger.

Detectives have launched a murder probe following the incident in the St Ives area of Ringwood in the early hours of Sunday.

Dorset Police deployed a “heavy police presence” in the area and the house was sealed off in the wake of the shooting, the Press Association reported.

The force said officers were called to an address in Castlewood at 3.03am to reports that “at least two” intruders had entered the property.