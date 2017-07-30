Dr Luke Calls On Lady Gaga To Give Evidence In Kesha Defamation Case

Lady Gaga has been called upon to give evidence in the ongoing legal battle between record producer Dr Luke and singer Kesha.

Luke - real name Lukasz Gottwald - filed a lawsuit against Kesha for defamation in 2014, after she accused him of sexual assault and emotional abuse over a prolonged period when they were working together.

He has now “issued a subpoena on Lady Gaga”, meaning she could have to deliver evidence in a three-hour sit-down interview.