Dr Luke Calls On Lady Gaga To Give Evidence In Kesha Defamation Case

Lady Gaga has been called upon to give evidence in the ongoing legal battle between record producer Dr Luke and singer Kesha.
Luke - real name Lukasz Gottwald - filed a lawsuit against Kesha for defamation in 2014, after she accused him of sexual assault and emotional abuse over a prolonged period when they were working together.
He has now “issued a subpoena on Lady Gaga”, meaning she could have to deliver evidence in a three-hour sit-down interview.
The producer’s legal team said in a statement: “In connection with Dr. Luke’s defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities.
“Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha.
“This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request[s], a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”
Gaga’s legal team has already issued a public response, insisting she has already delivered all of the evidence required, insisting that Dr Luke is trying to “manipulate the truth” and make use of the ‘Bad Romance’ singer’s celebrity status.
They told Variety: “As Lady Gaga‘s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process.
“Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga‘s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”
According to TMZ, the evidence in question relates to a string of text messages exchanged between Gaga and Kesha.
In recent times, Gaga has publicly supported Kesha on multiple occasions, including dedicating a performance of ‘Till It Happens To You’ - a song which discusses sexual abuse on college campuses - to the ‘We R Who We R’ singer.
Kesha is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Rainbow’, her first album in five years, unveiling the stirring lead single ‘Praying’, which deals with the idea of forgiving those who have wronged us, earlier this month.