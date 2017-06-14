A Drone Could Save Your Life In The Time Before Paramedics Arrive

Drones are being trialled in Sweden as a way to get emergency medical care to patients who have suffered a cardiac arrest, in the precious window of time before an ambulance arrives.

The study has been trying to use unmanned aerial drones, fitted with defibrillators, to respond to 999 calls in rural areas 10 kilometres outside of Stockholm.

When people have a heart attack every second counts, as each minute reduces the chance of survival by approximately 10%, according to the British Heart Foundation.

And with only 8.6% survival rates in the UK - lagging hugely behind other developed countries such as Norway (25%), Holland (21%), USA (20%) - there is a huge need to help the 30,000 people who suffer an arrest outside of hospital every year.