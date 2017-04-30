Royal Dock's cat Felix has had a difficult start to his bank holiday Sunday. Someone buy that man a cup of tea please... pic.twitter.com/R9bL8tuNoe

This is the moment a passer-by rescued a cat called Felix after she fell into the River Thames during a fight with a rival mog.

The amazing CCTV video shows the official office cat of the Royal Docks Management Authority being chased around the London docks.

The two black-and-white cats are scrapping before tumbling towards the water, with Felix falling in to the river.

A man dressed in a bright red jumper emerges on screen, sprints over and climbs over the railing, then lies down to hang over the edge of the docks before hauling the imperiled feline to safety.

The man then strolls off without batting an eyelid.

On social media, he was universally hailed a hero.