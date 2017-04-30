This is the moment a passer-by rescued a cat called Felix after she fell into the River Thames during a fight with a rival mog.
The amazing CCTV video shows the official office cat of the Royal Docks Management Authority being chased around the London docks.
The two black-and-white cats are scrapping before tumbling towards the water, with Felix falling in to the river.
A man dressed in a bright red jumper emerges on screen, sprints over and climbs over the railing, then lies down to hang over the edge of the docks before hauling the imperiled feline to safety.
The man then strolls off without batting an eyelid.
On social media, he was universally hailed a hero.
This is Felix on dry land.
In a statement, Royal Docks Management Authority said:
“Felix the RoDMA cat ended up in the drink while bravely engaging in a hostile territorial battle (ie running away) from another cat.
“We can happily report that Felix suffered no injury or trauma.
“She also seems to be completely unaware that the rest of the RoDMA team have been laughing behind her back after the blase ‘nothing to see here’ routine that followed her dunking.”