Prohibition Has Failed – We Need A Radical New Drug Policy

Our approach to drugs is broken. Not only does it not work, it directly causes suffering that could otherwise be avoided.

Yesterday in the Commons, an Urgent Question was raised concerning the tragic case of Alfie Dingley, a six-year old boy who suffers with severe epilepsy. He has been treated with medicinal cannabis in the Netherlands, which reduces the frequency of seizures, but does not have access to the same treatment here in the UK.

These draconian drug laws have also been put to the test in my constituency of Lichfield recently. Vicky Clarke, a constituent of mine with advanced MS, has had to endure excruciating pain as a result of her condition. Her husband Andy has found that the only drug that alleviates this pain is cannabis, ground up in small quantities and mixed into a smoothie, yet twice he has been investigated by the police, simply for helping his wife to cope with the crippling pain.

Fortunately, the police took a grown up attitude to this felony and did not proceed with a prosecution. But the fault does not lie with the police, rather it is the law which they are duty-bound to enforce. As a society, we need to recognise when a law is doing more harm than good, and take action to rectify it.

In 12 (soon to be 15) EU countries and in 29 states across the USA, there is a framework of legal access to medicinal marijuana. We are lagging behind much of the developed world.

Provided there is adequate regulation, there is no evidence that allowing doctors to go down this path would do anything but provide immense relief to thousands of people in desperate pain. Furthermore, a recent Populus poll showed that legalising medical marijuana is supported by 68% of the general population. I am one of them.

On top of all this, cannabis is less dangerous than some of the legal drugs already prescribed by doctors. In the US state of Colorado for instance, opioid-related deaths decreased after marijuana was legalised there in 2014.

With the number of patients in the UK admitted to hospital for overdosing on painkillers having doubled in the last decade, it makes sense to give cannabis a try – on doctor’s prescription. If we’re not careful, we could soon have our own version of the opioid epidemic that is ravaging America. Tom Petty and Prince are but two of the recent victims of this scourge.