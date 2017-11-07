All Sections
    • STYLE

    Pregnant Duchess Of Cambridge Wears Diane Von Furstenburg Gown For Anna Freud Centre Charity Gala

    The Duchess previously wore this gown while pregnant with Princess Charlotte

    07/11/2017 21:23 GMT

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress while attending a gala in Kensington Palace in support of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF).

    The Duchess previously wore this gown while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, almost exactly three years ago on 13 November 2014.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images

    At the gala dinner held in The Orangery at Kensington Palace on Tuesday 7 November, the Duchess accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings on lone from the Queen, 

    FRANK AUGSTEIN via Getty Images

    The Duchess first wore this gown to The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 2014. When she met Simon Cowell, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Sarah Millican.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Simon Cowell and Harry Styles of One Direction at the end of The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium on 13 November 2014.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Sarah Millican and Ed Sheeran at the end of The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium on 13 November 2014 in London, England.
    JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium Theatre on 13 November 2014. 

