The Duchess of Cambridge wore a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress while attending a gala in Kensington Palace in support of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF).
The Duchess previously wore this gown while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, almost exactly three years ago on 13 November 2014.
At the gala dinner held in The Orangery at Kensington Palace on Tuesday 7 November, the Duchess accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings on lone from the Queen,
The Duchess first wore this gown to The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 2014. When she met Simon Cowell, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Sarah Millican.