The Duchess Of Cambridge Admits 'Parenting Is Tough' While Championing Mental Health Charity

The Duchess of Cambridge admitted “parenting is tough” during her first royal engagement of 2017.

The Duchess was continuing her work supporting young people’s charities with a visit to the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families on Wednesday 11 January.

The Duchess of Cambridge joins a @AFNCCF 'theraplay' session, which promotes the attachment relationship between parents and children pic.twitter.com/Aa6aWurxeW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

The centre in Holloway, London, of which Kate is a patron, works with children under five-years-old, and their parents, who are dealing with mental health problems and emotional trauma.

During the session the Duchess praised the mothers in the room, who had completed a programme offered by the centre for parents with personality disorders – often following a history of abuse, trauma and/or addiction in their families.

“With the history and all the things and the experiences you’ve all witnessed, to do that on top of your own anxieties, she said according to Hello magazine.

“I find it extraordinary how you’ve managed actually. So really well done.”

Thank you @AFNCCF for showing The Duchess of Cambridge the amazing work of the Early Years Parenting Unit! pic.twitter.com/zIAAfCsqBX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

During her time at the centre, which is celebrating its one year anniversary, the Duchess also attended a ‘theraplay’ session, which promotes attachment between child and parent.

This afternoon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting a @cbukhelp Centre, as the London centre marks its one year anniversary pic.twitter.com/k0HK73OmnI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

This afternoon the Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge are attending Child Bereavement UK, a charity that Prince William has publicly praised in the past.

William said: “CBUK’s humanity is simply unparalleled, and it is deeply moving.”

As a father to two young children, I now appreciate it all the more.”