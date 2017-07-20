The Duchess Of Cambridge Opts For A Sports Luxe Look In Her Favourite Superga Trainers

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a classic sports luxe look for a boat race on the fourth day of the five-day royal tour.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked classically stylish in a striped Breton top and dark blue denim jeans for a boat race in Heidelberg, Germany on Thursday 20 July. The Duchess, after making a swift outfit change from a sunflower yellow Jenny Packham dress, completed her sporty look with her favourite pair of Superga trainers.