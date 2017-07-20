All Sections
    20/07/2017 15:35 BST | Updated 01/08/2017 15:00 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Opts For A Sports Luxe Look In Her Favourite Superga Trainers

    So classic, so chic 💕

    The Duchess of Cambridge donned a classic sports luxe look for a boat race on the fourth day of the five-day royal tour. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked classically stylish in a striped Breton top and dark blue denim jeans for a boat race in Heidelberg, Germany on Thursday 20 July. 

    The Duchess, after making a swift outfit change from a sunflower yellow Jenny Packham dress, completed her sporty look with her favourite pair of Superga trainers. 

    DANIEL ROLAND via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she walks on the Old Bridge in the historic centre of Heidelberg, southern Germany on 20 July 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day visit in Germany.

    The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland. 

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

    The Duchess has competed in a rowing competition before as part of the ‘Sisterhood’, an all-woman record-breaking attempt row across the Channel in 2007.

    Thomas Niedermueller via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    DANIEL ROLAND via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

