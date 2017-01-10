The Duchess of Cambridge ’s effortlessly elegant style has captured the nation’s heart from the moment she came into the limelight - spawning the “Kate Middleton Effect” as we know it today (an item will instantly sell out after she’s spotted wearing it).

To celebrate the Duchess’ glorious fashion reign, we’ve compiled a round-up of 35 times she gave us major princess style goals:

1 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duchess nailed red carpet glamour in a floor-length gown by Self Portrait at the premiere of 'A Street Cat Named Bob' on 3 November 2016.

2 WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge was praised for embracing 'daring' fashion choices when she wore this cream Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder jersey dress to an Art Fund dinner hosted at the Natural History Museum on 6 July 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

3 CHRIS JACKSON VIA GETTY IMAGES Proving the British high street can hold its own amidst a designer weardrobe, the Duchess wore Topshop’s Embroidered Smock Dress, £75, with £60 Karley wedges by Dune London to Kaziranga National Park during the royal visit to India and Bhutan on 13 April 2016.

4 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess found a regal way to wear the crop top trend while in New Dehli on 11 April 2016, by pairing this 'Indian Chintz and lattice' design from Alice Temperley's SS16 collection with a matching maxi skirt.

5 Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge looked a vision in an ice-blue Jenny Packham gown at the London premiere of 'Spectre' on 26 October 2015.

6 Julian Parker via Getty Images Kate paid a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she wore her tiara to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on 8 December 2015.

7 Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate donned her best smile and a custom-made Alexander McQueen dress in a festive red hue to the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party at Anna Freud Centre in London on 15 December 2015.

8 Getty Images Kate looked casual and cool in a Jonathan Saunders sweater while attending a children's rugby game in New Zealand on 13 April 2014.

9 ASSOCIATED PRESS The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a Jenny Packham gown as she arrived at a London charity event on 9 June 2011.

10 Getty Images Kate exuded elegance in a body-hugging Jenny Packham dress while attending a state reception in Wellington, New Zealand on 10 April 2014.

11 Getty Images Kate sported a sunny yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress while visiting Sydney, Australia in April 2014.

12 Getty Images The Duchess wore a chic Zara blazer for a wine tasting event in New Zealand on April 13, 2014.

13 Getty Images Kate stopped traffic in a lovely floral-print frock by L.K Bennett while arriving at the Royal Australian Airforce Base in Brisbane on 19 April 2014.

14 ASSOCIATED PRESS Kate looked casual, but chic in Hobbs while visiting Uluru/Ayers Rock in Australia in April 2014.

15 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duchess kept things classy with a teal suit by LK Bennett while visiting Leicester on the first date of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in March 2012.

16 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Kate attended the UK red carpet premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in a Roland Mouret gown on 5 December 2013.

17 Getty Images Kate opted for a dramatic Diane von Furstenberg printed frock during a trip to the Blue Mountains in Australia on 17 April 2014.

18 ASSOCIATED PRESS The Duchess sported a tan Malene Birger frock during a welcome ceremony in Yellowknife, Canada on 5 July 2011.

19 Getty Images Kate dressed down in a ME+EM ensemble to sail with Team New Zealand on 11 April 2014.

20 Getty The Duchess stepped out in an ice blue brocade Alexander McQueen skirt suit for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony on 14 June 2014.

21 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duchess arrived at UK's Creative Industries reception in July 2012 wearing a classy gray Roksanda Ilincic dress.

22 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in an Alice Temperley gown at the UK royal film premiere of "War Horse" in January 2012.

23 Getty Images Kate turned heads in this Alexander McQueen coat on day four of the Royal Tour to New Zealand on 10 April 2014.

24 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duchess stunned in a teal Jenny Packham gown while attending the London Olympic gala in May 2012.

25 Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge sported a Michael Kors coat dress while visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia on 25 April 2014.

26 Getty Images The Duchess donned a lovely white cocktail dress by American designer Leila Rose at a reception in Canberra, Australia on 24 April 2014.

27 Julian Parker via Getty Images The Duchess looked chic and polished as she arrived in Alberta, Canada in May 2011.

28 Julian Parker via Getty Images Kate appropriately donned a red Catherine Walker ensemble during a departure ceremony in Calgary, Alberta on 8 July 2011.

29 ASSOCIATED PRESS Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance on 13 November 2014 wearing an elegant black lace gown by American designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

30 Getty Images Kate donned an Alexander McQueen coat for the Easter Sunday services at St. Andrews Cathedral in April 2014.

31 Getty Kate wore a long-sleeved nude and lace Alexander McQueen dress for a Buckingham Palace garden party in June 2014.

32 Kate kept things simple in a white Jaeger dress as she attended a breakfast reception in London in October 2014.

33 Getty The Duchess sparkled in a silver Jenny Packham gown at the Tusk Foundation Gala in September 2013.

34 ASSOCIATED PRESS The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in another Jenny Packham dress on 24 October 2013.